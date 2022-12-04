Ministers ready to draft in Army to deal with strikes in UK

Ministers are ready to draft in the Army to deal with the wave of pre-Christmas strikes being planned by trade unions, Nadhim Zahawi, the Tory chairman confirmed, according to Daily Mail.

Zahawi revealed the Government was considering using the military to drive ambulances or staff border points amid workers' walkouts.

He also warned trade unions not to 'divide' Britain during the festive period, as he heaped blame on Russia's invasion of Ukraine for the cost-of-living crisis.

As well as nationwide rail strikes, bus drivers, postal workers, teachers and nurses are all planning industrial action in the run-up to Christmas.

The trade union representing Border Force officers and Passport Office staff has also backed strike action.

Amid the threat of widespread disruption, Zahawi confirmed on Sunday morning to the British media the Government's emergency Cobra committee was putting contingency plans in place.

He insisted it was the 'right and responsible thing to do' in the face of industrial disputes throughout the public sector.

