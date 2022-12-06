  1. World
Dec 6, 2022, 10:00 AM

Drone attack ignites oil storage near Russian airfield

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – An oil tank near an airfield in Kursk, western Russia caught fire after a drone attack, the governor of the Kursk Region, Roman Starovoit, reported on Tuesday.

"An oil tank is on fire as a result of a drone attack near the Kursk airfield. There are no casualties. The fire is currently being localized," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

All emergency services are working at the scene, the governor added.

Kursk Airport has not been servicing flights since February 24. Similar restrictions are in place for a number of other Russian airports, according to TASS.

On Monday morning, Kyiv made attempts to strike two military airfields in Russia, in the Ryazan and Saratov regions, using Soviet-made drones, Russian’s Defense Ministry reported earlier.

