Officials, entities from across world condole Shiraz incident

EU condemns terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine

The European Union (EU) on Thursday night and with a 24-hour delay condemned the Wednesday evening terrorist attack in Shah Cheraqgh Holy Shrine of Shiraz.

In a Twitter message, the EU Foreign Policy Spokesman Stephan Stano wrote that the EU strongly condemns the Wednesday terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh holy shrine of Shiraz.

The EU also condoles the bereaved family members of the victims.

Despite this late reaction of the Europeans with a 24-hour delay, the spokesman also repeated the phony claims of the westerners after those words, he said, adding, "Meanwhile, the EU closely pursues the situation in Iran."

Finland condemns Shah Cheragh terrorist attack

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in a message condemned the terrorist attack and expressed his sorrow over the incident.

He added that his country condemns terrorism in every form and shape.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad condemns attack on the Shah Cheragh Shrine

Issuing a statement on Friday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said that targeting innocent and defenseless women, elderly people and children is a heinous act and has nothing to do with Islam.

They expressed condolences and sympathies to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian nation.

Chairman of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat also conveyed a message to Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi, expressing condolences to the Iranian government and people, and slamming the cowardly terrorist act categorically.

On Wednesday (October 26) a terrorist armed with a machinegun opened fire on the pilgrims and evening prayer worshippers at the Shah Cheraq holy shrine in Shiraz, martyred 15 innocent people, including some women, children, and elderly folks, and seriously wounding tens of others.

ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the heinous act.

MNA