Iran to continue nuclear progress despite sanctions

Iran’s Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization has rejected recent remarks by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding Iran’s alleged non-compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), questioning how inspections can be conducted at nuclear facilities that have been subjected to military attacks.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Mohammad Eslami said Tehran expects Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, to refrain from using such language and to act strictly within his legal mandate.

Eslami stressed that the IAEA operates under the United Nations framework and that its statute clearly defines the responsibilities and obligations of its director general. He said the agency must remain committed to its legal duties in both its reports and public statements.

Referring to obstacles imposed by Western countries on Iran’s nuclear progress, Eslami said these challenges stem not from misinterpretation, but from deliberate efforts to hinder technological advancement. He noted that official development and national security strategy documents of developed countries, particularly the United States, place nuclear development at the top of their strategic priorities.

Eslami pointed out that a recent document signed and issued by the US president prioritizes the development of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, nuclear technology, and quantum science, with defined quantitative and qualitative goals. He said it is therefore a legitimate right of the Iranian nation to prioritize the same fields based on national interests, adding that Iran will not allow any stagnation in its technological development.

Addressing the IAEA director general’s warning about declaring Iran non-compliant with the NPT, Eslami said all nuclear facilities that were subjected to military strikes had been registered with the IAEA and were under its monitoring. He said the agency must respond to such attacks.

“If our sites were targeted, bombed, and destroyed, what exactly do they want to monitor now?” Eslami asked, calling on the IAEA to clarify its inspection procedures for facilities damaged by military attacks so Iran can act accordingly.

Eslami added that issues related to proposals and messages in the nuclear field are being handled through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also rejected the notion that nuclear technology is limited to atomic weapons, noting that Iran exports nuclear-related products to 50 countries and maintains exports across various sectors. He said Iran’s nuclear activities span areas including mining, healthcare, food security, environmental protection, and energy.

Eslami stressed that despite long-standing sanctions and restrictions on cooperation with Iranian industries, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has designed and produced the required systems domestically and continues to support national industries. He said Iran remains active in advanced fields s while maintaining ongoing cooperation with partner countries.

MNA/86062714