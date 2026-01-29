Iran open to talks with US only if negotiations are genuine

In a CNN interview in Tehran, Ghalibaf questioned the intent behind US overtures, stating, “We are ready to negotiate,” but adding that he believed the US president “just wants to impose (his will on others).”

Ghalibaf also addressed domestic issues, defending the government's response to violent protests. He also vowed to take revenge for the blood of nearly 300 security officers killed in the unrest.

While acknowledging some mismanagement of economic hardship, he largely attributed pressure to the tyrannical pressures of US sanctions.

The Parliament Speaker issued a direct warning to the US military presence, stating Iran would retaliate if attacked and American troops would be at risk.

“Maybe Mr. Trump can start a war,” Ghalibaf said, “but he doesn’t have control over how it ends”.

