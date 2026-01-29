Iran's Army integrates 1,000 strategic drones into four units

The newly integrated UAVs have been developed in line with emerging security threats and operational lessons learned from the recent 12‑day war. The systems were produced by Army specialists in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

Designed across multiple operational categories—including strike, offensive, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare—the drones are intended for the engagement of specific fixed and mobile targets across maritime, aerial, and ground domains.

Following the integration of ground‑based and sea‑based UAVs, Army chief Major General Amir Hatami emphasized that maintaining and enhancing strategic advantages remains a standing priority for the Army. He stated that preparedness for rapid combat operations and decisive responses to any form of aggression continues to guide the Army’s defense planning in accordance with anticipated threats.

Due to military security considerations, no images of the integrated UAVs have been released.

