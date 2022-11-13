Taliban rejects claims of terrorists presence in Afghanistan

The Taliban once again considers the countries' concerns about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan to be baseless and says that there is no evidence that Afghanistan's soil is a threat to other countries.

“There is no evidence or documentation to show that there is any threat from Afghan soil to the national interest of other countries. So, we must say that the concerns which existed in this regard are based on inaccurate information. We hope the realities in our country are understood,” said Bilal Karimi, a spokesperson for the Taliban, according to Tolo News.

On November 10, the General Assembly expressed deep concern over the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan as well as the abuse of human rights.

“We must develop a comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy. To do so, engagement with the de facto government is essential. Pakistan will support counter-terrorism efforts while respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Muhammad Aamir Khan, the acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN.

