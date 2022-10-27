Condemnations pour in following terror attack in Iran

Pakistan condemns the terrorist attack in Shiraz

In a statement, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan condemned the terrorist act in the shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraz and expressed sympathy with the Islamic Republic of Iran for the loss of lives of a number of civilians.

Oman condemns terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh Shrine

In a statement on Thursday, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered its condolences to the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the last night's attack on the Holy Shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraz.

The statement stresses the firm stance of the Sultanate of Oman in condemning violence and terrorism in all forms.

Iraq's Ammar Hakim condmens attack

The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim condemned the terrorist attack at the Shahcheragh shrine in Shiraz and expressed his condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the noble people of Iran.

This item is being updated...