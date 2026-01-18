8 points on Iran's current situation

Seyyed Hossein Mousavian, a former Iranian official and diplomat, explained the current conditions in Iran and the options ahead for the United States and Iran in 8 points in a note.

- Iran's internal situation is calm, and security forces have taken control of the country, with people's lives having relatively returned to normal.

- The likelihood of a US military attack has weakened significantly, and the Iranian government's restraint regarding the execution of detainees has given the US president the opportunity to, at least for now, rule out a second attack.

- Washington has become disillusioned or at least highly hesitant regarding the "strategy of collapsing Iran by organizing riots, instability, and civil war in Iran." Billions of dollars in costs for the success of this strategy were wasted, while the illusion of creating an expatriate alternative to lead protests inside Iran also failed.

- At the same time, the problems of the Iranian people are serious, real, and not only remain as strong as before but have increased after recent events, with much innocent blood also shed.

- The return of relative calm presents an opportunity for Iran's government to take fundamental measures to address structural problems and improve governance, including: improving the country's economic conditions, eliminating poverty, corruption, and unemployment, and removing ineffective or infiltrated managers. Public dissatisfaction and protests in such cases are rightful, legitimate, and legal.

- The biggest challenge for Iran's foreign policy and national security is "tension in relations with the United States." For President Trump, one of the most complex foreign relations issues is "resolving tension with Iran." To solve this dilemma, both capitals require major decisions.

- A limited and targeted US military attack has had and will have no result other than intensifying hostility, and a broad military action against Iran would certainly endanger the stability of the entire region and threaten US partners across the Middle East. Therefore, the US must remove military options from the table, as they entail significant costs and risks for the United States, Iran, and the entire region.

- Diplomacy is the only path to peace. Washington and Tehran need a direct, meaningful, and comprehensive dialogue, provided its outcome is honorable for both capitals.

