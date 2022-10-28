Shiraz terrorist attack perpetrators to definitely pay price

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari offered his condolences to the family of the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack victims and the Iranian nation.

He also wished a speedy recovery for those who were injured during the incident.

"By God's grace, the revenge of these innocent bloods will be taken from the perpetrators of the murders, who are the main cause of these incidents - global arrogance," Haj Ali Akbari stressed.

Referring to Ayatollah Khamenei's message issued following the terrorist crime in Shiraz, the Friday prayers leader stated that this sorrow will not be compensated except by searching for the cause of these disasters and taking decisive and wise action about it.

He also emphasized that arrogant powers can not tolerate a strong and independent Iran, criticizing them for creating cultural war and insecurity inside Iran.

Saying that the enemies were looking for a comprehensive revolution in Iran, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari noted that the Iranian nation thwarted the enemies' plot with vigilance.

"They wanted to isolate dear Iran in the region, but with the grace of Almighty God, the communication became more and more," he added, praising Iranian governments' achievements in different fields.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haj Ali Akbari stated, "The Zionist regime was forced to sign a border agreement with Lebanon, and this is a great victory that the founder of this great victory is Hezbollah of Lebanon."

"In Iraq, US complex plans failed. You have noticed that the Iraqi people, after going through these complex American conspiracies, succeeded in electing their new president and prime minister, and this is another great success. In Yemen, the Resistance was able to stop the American plots in that region," he added.

