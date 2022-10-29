Several countries condemn Shah Cheragh attack

Spanish foreign ministry condoles Shiraz terrorist attack

Issuing a statement, the Spanish ministry of foreign affairs condemned the recent terrorist attack in Shiraz.

Extending condolences to the Iranian nation, the Spanish foreign ministry wished speedy recovery for the injured.

"Spain emphasizes its full solidarity with Iran in the fight against terrorism," the statement added.

Italy condemns Shah Cheragh tragic terrorist incident

The Italian foreign ministry in a tweet stressed that the country strongly condemns Shiraz terrorist attack.

"Attacks targeting religious places are heinous and unacceptable. We express our solidarity with the families of the victims and the injured and express our condolences to the Iranian government," the Italian foreign ministry added.

Bosnia and Herzegovina extend condolences to Iran over terrorist attack

In a message to the Iranian top diplomat, the foreign minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina condemned the terrorist attack in the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh and expressed sympathy with the Iranian government and people.

Sayin that the country strongly condemns the attack on civilians, the Bosnian foreign minister added that they will stand by Iran and the international community in fighting against such barbaric crimes.

The Netherlands strongly condemns Shah Cheragh terrorist attack

The foreign ministry of the Netherlands in a tweet expressed the country's condemnation over the recent terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz.

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is unacceptable," it added.

Japan strongly condemns Shah Cheragh shrine terrorist attack

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the terrorist attack which occurred in Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz City on October 26. We condemn in strong terms this terrorist attack," the Embassy of Japan in Iran posted in a tweet.

"Attacks against innocent civilians are unacceptable for any reason. We express our heartfelt condolences to the victims and the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured," it added.

MP/