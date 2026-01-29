Venezuelan army takes oath of allegiance to authorized Pres.

Venezuela’s military has taken an oath of allegiance to the authorized President Delcy Rodriguez, who was proclaimed commander-in-chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

"Honor and glory to the heroes and heroines who, fighting on January 3, 2026, did not surrender and gave their lives <...> in an unequal battle when unknown weapons were used, which fact was publicly acknowledged by the US authorities," Rodriguez said on Venezolana de Television, referring to the US attack and the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro.

According to Rodriguez, a National Defense and Cybersecurity Centre has been established in the country, which will be headed by Minister of Science and Technology Gabriela Jimenez.

She also said under the program of democratic existence and peace opens up opportunities for the return of Venezuelan nationals living abroad. But extremists "who are seeking to continue harming the country and calling for an aggression against the Venezuelan people should better remain in Washington," she stressed.

