Yemen warns of attacks on US warships in regional waters

A military source cited by Al-Alam News Network on Wednesday said that Ansarullah would not allow any American ships or aircraft carriers to approach the Red Sea or the Arabian Sea.

Recalling a previous successful attack on the British-linked tanker Marlin Luanda in the Gulf of Aden, in response to violations of the Israeli naval blockade, Brigadier General Aziz Rashid, a close associate of Ansarullah, warned that the resistance movement might carry out similar strikes on American ships deemed “threats” to Yemen.

He emphasized that the Yemeni armed forces have heightened their combat readiness and are closely monitoring enemy movements after the United Statesdeployed a strike group commanded by the USS Abraham Lincoln, which had previously been targeted by Yemeni forces.

General Rashid also referred to a short video released by Ansarullah’s media bureau earlier this week showing the targeting and burning of the British tanker, saying the message recalled earlier attacks and the sinking of dozens of ships for violating the naval embargo declared by Sana'a against Israel.

He added that Yemen now possesses advanced naval capabilities to track and target hostile vessels, and that its armed forces are at peak readiness to repel any attack and engage enemy targets in both seas.

MNA/IRN