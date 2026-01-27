IRGC Navy has full control over Strait of Hormuz: gen.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akbarzadeh, the deputy commander of the IRGC Navy, said on Tuesday, following military threats from some US officials, that the Islamic Republic is not seeking war, but is fully prepared to confront the enemy, and “if war is imposed on us, the response will be more decisive than the previous ones.”

He continued by stating that Iran’s defense readiness, especially in the field of air defense, is at a very high level, and stated that all the country’s top commanders and officials, from the president and parliament speaker to the military commanders emphasize that "if a war breaks out, there will be no retreat even a millimeter and Iran will move forward."

The deputy head of the IRGC Navy continued by pointing out that the management of the Strait of Hormuz has moved away from the traditional mode and has become completely smart, stating that we “are receiving data in real time, below, on the surface, and in the sky of the sea, and by monitoring it, we can determine which vessels and ships are or are not allowed to pass carrying which flag."

