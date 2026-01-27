  1. Politics
Jan 27, 2026, 8:49 PM

IRGC Navy has full control over Strait of Hormuz: gen.

IRGC Navy has full control over Strait of Hormuz: gen.

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – The IRGC Navy deputy commander Brigadier General Mohammad Akbar Zadeh has said that the Iranian force has full control over the land, underwater, and air of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akbarzadeh, the deputy commander of the IRGC Navy, said on Tuesday, following military threats from some US officials, that the Islamic Republic is not seeking war, but is fully prepared to confront the enemy, and “if war is imposed on us, the response will be more decisive than the previous ones.”

He continued by stating that Iran’s defense readiness, especially in the field of air defense, is at a very high level, and stated that all the country’s top commanders and officials, from the president and parliament speaker to the military commanders emphasize that "if a war breaks out, there will be no retreat even a millimeter and Iran will move forward."

The deputy head of the IRGC Navy continued by pointing out that the management of the Strait of Hormuz has moved away from the traditional mode and has become completely smart, stating that we “are receiving data in real time, below, on the surface, and in the sky of the sea, and by monitoring it, we can determine which vessels and ships are or are not allowed to pass carrying which flag."

MNA/Al-Alam7393548

News ID 241146

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News