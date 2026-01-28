Iran seeks resolute defense against US, talks not on agenda

Al-Mayadeen TV quoted an informed Iranian source as saying that given the “enemy’s military build-up,” decisive defense is the top priority while negotiations are not.

The source added that, “Iran is seriously considering the possibility of war and cannot get engaged in Washington’s messages in the current situation.”

He added “Iran’s level of defense readiness against US military moves will be increased to the highest level.”

The informed source also emphasized that “If the US wants to talk, without determining the results in advance (pre-conditions), Iran will welcome such talks.”

The source clarified that "In the case of any airstrike against Iranian soil, the Islamic Republic's response will be to the same base and source of the enemy's operation."

He also highlighted that Iran has does not want to target other countries, because they are "not considered enemies."

He stressed that the United States cannot force Iran to negotiate through military action.

The source added that military action will not be an easy choice for Washington, as American officials know that Iran’s response will be not only proportionate but also decisive.

He emphasized that Iran’s response is designed in such a way that the other side will even put carrying out limited attacks out of agenda.

It was later in the day reported that the official who talked to Al-Mayadeen was Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal affairs.

