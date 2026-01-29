Pezeshkian orders public release of unrest victims' names

The Deputy for Communications and Information at the Iranian President’s Office announced that President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the public release of the names of all victims and martyrs of the recent incidents.

Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei said that, by the president’s directive, the names and basic details of all those who lost their lives in the recent tragic incidents will be released publicly.

Tabatabaei stated that a specific mechanism has also been put in place to ensure that any contradictory information or claims are carefully examined and verified.

He emphasized that the measure constitutes a clear response to fabricated claims and manipulated statistics, adding that the truth will ultimately expose those who spread falsehoods.

