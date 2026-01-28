Iran beat Malaysia at 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup

With the win, Iran joined Afghanistan - who beat Saudi Arabia 3-0 earlier in the day - on maximum points, according to Tehran Times.

Malaysia forced Bagher Mohammadi into making two early saves, both efforts from Awalluddin Nawi but it was Iran who would take the lead inside the opening minute.

A mix-up between goalkeeper Syaifuddin Syukri and Saad Sani saw what was supposed to be an easy gather turned into a simple tap-in for Mohammadhossein Derakhshani.

Mohammadi came to the rescue of Iran again in the fifth minute, coming out of his goalmouth to stop a marauding Firdaus Ambiah who had broken through the last line of defense, the-afc.com reported.

Similarly, Syaifuddin had to work hard to prevent the gap from widening, making a smart reflex swing to tip away Salar Aghapour’s rasping drive in the 10th minute and then sticking his leg out in the 18th to clear a volley from the same player before Hossein Tayebi cracked a shot against the post just before the break.

After the interval, Malaysia continued to soak up Iran’s pressure with the occasional counter attacks looking dangerous but the reigning champions’ efficiency came to the fore in the 25th minute.

Aghapour - from the kick-in - teed up Behrooz Azimi for a precise low strike into the bottom corner which Syaifuddin could do nothing about.

Iran were brimming with confidence now, adding a third a minute later when Tayebi capitalized on a Malaysian mistake to fire home from the edge of the semi-circle.

Moslem Oladghobad added another for Iran in the 28th minute with Malaysia netting a late consolation through Awalluddin.

MNA