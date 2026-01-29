  1. Politics
Jan 29, 2026, 12:22 PM

Pakistan, Iran FMs discuss regional developments

Pakistan, Iran FMs discuss regional developments

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry reported that Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a phone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, expressing Islamabad’s concern over current regional developments.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced today that Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar spoke by phone with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss ongoing regional developments.

During the conversation, Minister Dar voiced Pakistan’s concern regarding the current situation in the region. Both sides emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only practical means to address issues.

The officials agreed to maintain close contact and continue consultations in the coming period.

MNA/6734627

News ID 241191

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News