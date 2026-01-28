The Middle East is on the verge of war. Experts note the likelihood of a US attack on Iran, one of the largest countries in the region. An American aircraft carrier strike group is stationed in the Indian Ocean. Washington explains its actions by its desire to get a new nuclear deal from Tehran. In fact, the United States and its allies have repeatedly sabotaged previous similar agreements with the Islamic Republic. The US negotiating approaches look more like ultimatums, although the situation must be resolved gradually and delicately, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told Izvestia.

We are always ready to provide mediation services if requested by both contracting parties, but this is not yet the case. Of course, first of all, Washington and Tehran should negotiate with each other, but it seems that the lack of progress on the bilateral track is largely due to the specifics of the extremely demanding negotiating approaches of the United States, which look more like an ultimatum, Mikhail Ulyanov added.

Israel and the United States attacked facilities that were under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), that is, facilities whose purely peaceful nature was certified by the agency. Moreover, neither the Director General of the IAEA nor the Board of Governors were able to give an adequate negative assessment of these events, although they represented a powerful blow to the nuclear non—proliferation regime, Ulyanov stressed.

The issue of resuming agency inspections is currently on the agenda, the diplomat added. According to him, it is necessary to move towards this goal "without haste, consistently, but very delicately if we want to achieve a positive result, and not another escalation." At the same time, unlike Western countries, Moscow is not going to "escalate the situation and demand the immediate resumption of access by IAEA inspectors to all nuclear facilities in Iran." The Russian Federation is ready to facilitate an agreement between the agency and Iran, if it is required by both sides, Ulyanov said.

MNA