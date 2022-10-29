  1. Iran
Islamic Iran to never be harmed by mischiefs: Gen. Salami

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Major General Hossein Salami says that the attendance of Iranian people at the funeral ceremony of the Shiraz terrorist attack's martyrs shows the real Iran that won't be harmed by the mischiefs of few deceived.

Speaking to the crowd of people attending the funeral ceremony of Shah Cheragh martyrs on Saturday in Shiraz, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is standing in the heart of Jihad and the people of Iran have not left Imam Khamenei alone in the face of all kinds of enmity and they back their Imam.

Major General Salami also praised the Iranian people for gloriously attending the funeral ceremony of Shiraz terrorist attack martyrs, saying that today's epic shows the real Iran that represents the glorious Islamic revolution and will never be harmed by the mischiefs of a few deceived ones.

He also appreciated the Iranian people for not being deceived by the enemies' plots and foiling them.

"The conspiracy that is going on in our land these days and nights is the product of joining of the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and the Zionist regime's policies," Major General Salami added.

