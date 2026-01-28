Iran to give unprecedented response to any US attack

In a post on its X account on Wednesday, the mission said that Iran is prepared to resolve its disputes with the US through dialogue “based on mutual respect and interests”, but insisted the country will not hesitate to defend itself if attacked.

“BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!” the post read.

Trump escalated his rhetoric about a potential military confrontation with Iran late on Tuesday, telling supporters that “another beautiful armada” of warships was “floating beautifully toward Iran.”

He later published a post on his Truth Social platform, expressing hope that the deployment of the warships would pressure Iran to return to negotiations over its nuclear program.

Trump warned that if Iran fails to reach a deal with the US, it will be attacked, adding that such an attack would be “far worse” than the strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a facility that hosts US forces and equipment, in response to the attack on its nuclear facilities.

The Iranian mission to the UN also referenced Trump’s new post on Truth Social and cautioned that a new US war in the Middle East would cost Americans dearly.

“Last time the U.S. blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives,” the mission said.

MNA