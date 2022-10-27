Putin condoles to Iran's Raeisi after terror attack in Shiraz

"Please accept my sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the terrorist act committed in Shiraz," Putin said in a telegram, according to Sputnik. "I would like to confirm the readiness of the Russian side to further build up cooperation with Iranian partners in the anti-terrorist direction."

The Russian leader noted that it was difficult to imagine a more cynical crime than the murder of civilians — including children and women — within the walls of a religious shrine.

He added that terrorism violated not only the laws, but also the norms of human morality.

Putin conveyed words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those wounded.

As many as 15 worshippers were martyred while 19 others were injured in an attack by a terrorist on Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, in southwest Iran on Wednesday. ISIL has claimed responsibility for the heinous crime while it was reported on Thursday that the terrorist succumbed to the injuries that he sustained during armed clashes with the security forces at the scene of the attack and died Thursday in hospital.

MNA