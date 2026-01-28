Iran's armed forces have fingers on the trigger: FM Araghchi

"Our brave Armed Forces are prepared—with their fingers on the trigger—to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea," wrote Araghchi in a post on X on Wednesday afternoon.

"The valuable lessons learned from the 12-Day War have enabled us to respond even more strongly, rapidly, and profoundly," the top Iranian diplomat added.

"At the same time, Iran has always welcomed a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable NUCLEAR DEAL—on equal footing, and free from coercion, threats, and intimidation—which ensures Iran's rights to PEACEFUL nuclear technology, and guarantees NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS," he continued.

"Such weapons have no place in our security calculations and we have NEVER sought to acquire them," Araghchi further noted.

MNA