Iran to target Israel in case of any US aggression

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Iran’s Defense Council, stated that any military move by the United States would be treated as an act of war.

In a post published on his official X account, Shamkhani rejected the notion of a “limited strike,” stressing that any US military action “from any origin and at any level” would mark the beginning of war.

He warned that Iran’s response would be “immediate, all-encompassing, and unprecedented,” adding that the aggressor would face direct consequences, with the response targeting “the aggressor, the heart of Tel Aviv, and all those supporting the aggressor.”

