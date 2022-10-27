Iran not to let terrorists threaten its security: FM

In an Instagram post, Amir-Adbollhian strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack in the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz in the southwest Iranian province of Fars last night.

After offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, the foreign minister declared that "This crime made the malicious intentions of provokers of terror and violence in Iran completely clear."

"There is concrete information that the enemies have designed a multi-faceted project to make Iran insecure. Undoubtedly, we will not allow Iran's national security and interests to be threatened by terrorists and foreign interventionists who claim to be human rights advocates."

According to the latest reports by the Iranian authorities, the terrorist attack in the Shah Cheragh shrine was carried out by one terrorist, for which ISIL has claimed responsibility.

15 worshippers were martyred in the incident while 19 others were injured.

MNA