Even limited US strike against Iran brings regretful response

“Even a limited (military) action would receive a harsh, regretful response,” Gharibabadi wrote in a post on his X account.

The deputy foreign minister said that he had told foreign journalists that the US military buildup in the region and its escalating threats against Iran were a continuation of previous attempts by the US and Israel to destabilize Iran, including their brief war against the country in June and their support for riots and terrorist acts earlier this month.

“Our enemies have tried war, sanctions, threats, sabotage, and terrorism, but they have not achieved their goals and have been defeated at every stage. We hope that this time they come to their senses,” Gharibabadi added.

Gharibabadi dismissed media speculation that there have been back-channel negotiations between Iran and the US amid growing threats of military confrontation.

