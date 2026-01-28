Iran, Russia stress broadening coop. in medical, healthcare

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Russia’s Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the latest situation of bilateral cooperation in the medical and healthcare treatment fields.

Jalali and Murashko also exchanged their views regarding the mutual cooperation, especially problems related to the Iranian students in Russia.

“I believe that these students are a good linking bridge to improve relations between the two countries,” Jalali emphasized.

Russia’s minister of health, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the measures taken by Iranian Embassy to Moscow, noting that resolving the issue related to the Iranian students studying in Russia is of paramount importance, so settling relevant problem can help boosting amicable relations between the two countries to a great extent.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for continuing consultation in various levels as well as signing the existing documents between the two countries in the health, pharmaceutical and education education fields.

