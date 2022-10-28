Officials, entities from across world condemn Shiraz incident

EU condemns terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine

The European Union (EU) on Thursday night and with a 24-hour delay condemned the Wednesday evening terrorist attack in Shah Cheraqgh Holy Shrine of Shiraz.

In a Twitter message, the EU Foreign Policy Spokesman Stephan Stano wrote that the EU strongly condemns the Wednesday terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh holy shrine of Shiraz.

The EU also condoles the bereaved family members of the victims.

Despite this late reaction of the Europeans with a 24-hour delay, the spokesman also repeated the phony claims of the westerners after those words, he said, adding, "Meanwhile, the EU closely pursues the situation in Iran."

Finland condemns Shah Cheragh terrorist attack

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in a message condemned the terrorist attack and expressed his sorrow over the incident.

He added that his country condemns terrorism in every form and shape.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad condemns attack on the Shah Cheragh Shrine

Issuing a statement on Friday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said that targeting innocent and defenseless women, elderly people and children is a heinous act and has nothing to do with Islam.

They expressed condolences and sympathies to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian nation.

Chairman of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat also conveyed a message to Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi, expressing condolences to the Iranian government and people, and slamming the cowardly terrorist act categorically.

Armenian PM extends condolences to Iranian President on terror attack

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extended condolences to Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on the terror attack in the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz.

“It is with sorrow that I learnt about the act of terrorism in the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people.

Armenia condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

I extend sincere condolences and support to the families and friends of the victims and wish swift recovery to all those who were injured,” the Armenian Prime Minister said in a letter to President Raeisi.

Taliban strongly condemns Shiraz terror attack

The Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement condemned the Shiraz terrorist attack and expressed his condolences to the survivors of the incident.

Turkmen president consoles Iranian counterpart over terror attack

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in a message offered condolences to Iran's president Ebrahim Raeisi over the terrorist attack that occurred in Shiraz.

Turkmenistan firmly opposes any manifestations of terrorism and extremism and fully supports the efforts of the international community to combat this evil act, the Turkmen president stressed.

Omani FM offers condolences over Shah Cheragh terrorist attack

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi, in a phone call with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, condemned the terrorist attack on pilgrims at Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz.

The Omani foreign minister also conveyed the condolences and sympathies of Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the president, people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi also offered his sincere sympathy with the families of the victims and wished quick recovery for the injured.

On Wednesday (October 26) a terrorist armed with a machinegun opened fire on the pilgrims and evening prayer worshippers at the Shah Cheraq holy shrine in Shiraz, martyred 15 innocent people, including some women, children, and elderly folks, and seriously wounding tens of others.

ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the heinous act.

MNA