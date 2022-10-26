Iraq Ammar al-Hakim condemns terrorist attack in Shahcheragh

In his message of condolences on Wednesday evening, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim strongly condemned the criminal act of a terrorist group in attacking the holy shrine of Ahmad bin Musa bin Ja’far (Shahcheragh) in Shiraz city, Fars province, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of pilgrims including women and children.

“We sincerely offer our condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Muslim nation of Islamic Iran for this tragic incident, and we ask the God Almighty to bestow forbearance and patience to the bereaved families of martyrs on this irreparable loss and wish speedy recovery for the injured,” the message added.

The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement also once again called on the international community, especially the countries affected by the scourge of terrorism, to cooperate and accompany in order to uproot the sources of financing terrorism and prevent its devastating consequences on the security and stability of nations.

A terrorist attack occurred in a holy shrine in the southwestern city of Shiraz on Wednesday evening which led to the martyrdom of at least 13 and 23 people were wounded.

According to the Iranian authorities, a gunman stormed the Shahcheragh shrine in Shiraz on Wednesday afternoon and martyred 15 people and wounded 21 more.

Security sources have said that the gunman was Takfiri-Wahabbi terrorist who abused the recent unrest in the country to carry out his attack.

MA/5617928