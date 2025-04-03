Islamic states can stop Zionists’ crimes against Palestinians

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Tunisian President Kais Saied late on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian asserted that unity of the Islamic countries can empower them to support the oppressed Palestinian people effectively.

Extending congratulations to the Tunisian president and people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Pezeshkian appreciated Tunisia's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and ideals.

Pezeshkian expressed Iran's appreciation for Tunisia's humanitarian stance, expressing hope that Islamic nations could unite in their efforts to put an end to the atrocities committed by the criminal Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he highlighted Iran's commitment to strengthening relationships with Muslim nations, including Tunisia.

The president of Tunisia, for his part, congratulated his counterpart and the Iranian people on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Kais Saied reaffirmed the Tunisian people's firm support for the innocent Palestinian people and expressed hope that they would soon establish an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

The Palestinian people are the rightful owners of their land, Saied stated, emphasizing that support for Palestine transcends the ineffective resolutions of international organizations such as the United Nations.

He expressed optimism that, through unity and amity among all Muslim nations, the Palestinian people would ultimately secure their inalienable rights.

Tunisian president then referred to his previous meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and assured that the Tunisian government would spare no efforts for enhancing and broadening ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tunisia attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields, he added.

