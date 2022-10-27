Politics 27 October 2022 - 11:42 Download photos Front pages of Iran’s English dailies on Oct. 27 TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Here are the front pages of Iran’s English language dailies on Thursday, October 27. Tags Iran International Dailies Tehran Terrorist Attack Shah Cheragh terrorist attack Related News Iran not to let terrorists threaten its security: FM Condemnations pour in following terror attack in Iran VIDEO: Moment when terrorist captured in Shiraz after attack Iraq Ammar al-Hakim condemns terrorist attack in Shahcheragh Terrorists' mischief in Shiraz incident not to go unanswered 15 martyred, 19 wounded in Iran's Shiraz terrorist attack Raeisi arrives in Zanjan, inaugurates major power plants Six new power plant units to be put into operation tomorrow
Your Comment