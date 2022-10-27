Shiraz terrorist attack Perpetrators surely will be punished

In a message on Thursday, the Leader strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack in the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz in the southwest Iranian province of Fars last night.

"The heinous crime in the holy shrine of Hazrat Ahmed bin Musa (PBUH) which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent men, women and children, brought a lot of sorrow and saddened us," Leader's message read.

"The perpetrator or perpetrators behind this tragic crime will definitely be punished, but the pain of the loved ones and the desecration of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) will not be compensated for except by searching for origins of these disasters and taking decisive and wise action about it," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

"We all share the duty to deal a blow to the warmongering enemy and its treacherous and foolish cohorts; All our people ranging from the security apparatuses and the judicial officials to the activists who are active in the field of thoughts and media (scholars and journalists) must be united against the current that disregards and disrespects people's lives, their security, and their sacred sites."

"The dear nation and the responsible institutions will definitely overcome the malicious plot of the enemies, God willing," the Leader further said.

Ayatollah Khamenei, at the end of his message of condolence, wrote, "I offer my condolences to the bereaved families of this incident, to the people of Shiraz and to the entire Iranian nation, and I pray to Almighty God for the recovery of the injured."

MNA