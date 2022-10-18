Enemies planning to attract Iran's elites, talents

Speaking on Tuesday morning at the 12th National Elite Foundation Conference held at the Summit Hall, Ebrahim Raeisi stated that today the government's serious will is to support the elites, and added, "The capacity of the country's elites is definitely a very suitable ground for the realization of the idea of the Popular Administration in creating transformation in scientific and functional fields."

Referring to the philosophy of the Elite Foundation, the President stated, "The National Elite Foundation, which was established with the wise idea and opinion of the Leader of the Revolution in order to identify and support the country's elite, has had useful and effective measures in its years of activity."

The President said that using elites to meet the needs of the people and the country is very valuable and emphasized the importance of the role of parents, teachers and professors in the path of the growth and development of the elites.

Raeisi stated that there is a big difference between "a university that is a leader and a university that is follower" and said, "Leader universities try to be a symbol of innovation and creativity, to define themselves along with the system of the country's issues and by using the most experienced professors and the best students and scholars".

Stating that "we do not have any restrictions on using science, knowledge, and experience of other countries", the President clarified, "Of course, we will definitely deal with the versions presented by others with caution. Experts, scientists, and researchers carefully examine the versions presented by others to see if it is suitable for the country's environment and issues in different fields or not."

Raeisi also explained the difference between "affiliated elite and independent elite" and stated, "The independent elite wants to think freely, be creative, know the needs of its people and use all its knowledge and talent to solve them, and feel dependent on others' power and money."

The President added, "In the past, we witnessed the looting and encroachment of the wealth and resources of our country and land by the enemies, but today we are faced with the strategy of planning to attract the elites and talents of our country."

Raeisi listed the financial and legal support as well as facilitating the issuance of licenses, especially for knowledge-based companies, among the government's necessary support for the elites and added, "Today, the presence of the elites is evident everywhere in the country, and definitely providing the ground for them to play a greater role will be the solution to many problems of the country in economic, social and cultural issues."

The President also emphasized, "The National Elite Foundation has the duty to follow up the government's support for the elites in a practical way."

Raeisi considered many of the problems that are happening to humanity as a result of the use of the science and knowledge of elites by the arrogant powers of the world and clarified, "If any of our elites migrates to another country, even if they start working with good conditions, they should ask themselves who will get the product of their activity and knowledge and in what direction will it be used?"

The President described Martyr Chamran and Martyr Soleimani as concrete examples of the real elite for the country and said, "Martyr Qasem Soleimani was an elite who used his abilities and capabilities in the service of providing the country's security, and today he is known as a hero in the fight against terrorism."

ZZ/President.ir