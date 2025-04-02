Turkey moves to establish control over Syria’s T4 air base

According to sources familiar with the matter cited by the Middle East Eye website, construction activities to transform the facility into a permanent Turkish military presence are progressing rapidly, signaling Ankara’s intent to entrench itself deep within the Arab nation following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in early December last year.

“Turkey has begun moving to take control of the T4 air base, located near Palmyra in central Syria. A Hisar-type air defense system will be deployed to T4 to provide air cover for the base.

“Once the system is in place, the base will be reconstructed and expanded with necessary facilities. Ankara also plans to deploy surveillance and armed drones, including those with extended strike capabilities,” the sources clarified.

They went on to say that the base would purportedly help Turkey consolidate aerial power across the region, and “support efforts to combat Daesh,” which still has sleeper cells in Syria’s central desert regions.

The report says that Ankara plans to eventually equip the site with a complex defense system that would have short, medium, and long-range capabilities against jets, drones, and missiles.

Another source claimed, “the presence of Turkish air defense systems and drones would likely deter Israel from launching air strikes in the area.” According to reports, Israel is uncomfortable with such a plan.

The Turkish Defense Ministry has declined to comment on the report.

MP/PressTV