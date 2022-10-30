Funeral ceremony of martyred students in Shiraz

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – A ceremony to commemorate the martyred students of Shiraz terrorist attack was held at Ahmad Khomeini high school.

Education Minister Yousef Nouri participated in the event held in memory of the three students martyred in the attack.

On Wednesday (October 26) a terrorist armed with a machine gun opened fire on the pilgrims and evening prayer worshippers at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz, martyred 15 innocent people, including some women, children, and elderly folks, and seriously wounding dozens.