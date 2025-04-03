Iran slams EU failure to respond to US officials’ rhetoric

He made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp on Wednesday.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, the latest regional developments, and issues of mutual interest.

He condemned Trump’s explicit threat of military action against Iran as unacceptable and in violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

The foreign minister warned that Iran would respond swiftly and decisively to any aggression against its sovereignty or national interests.

Araghchi referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran's firm determination to advance its peaceful nuclear program in accordance with the international law, reiterating that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, is ready for real negotiations from an equal position and indirectly.

US President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that there would be “bombing” if Iran failed to reach a “new deal” with the United States.

He emphasized that Iran remains open to “genuine” indirect talks with the US, provided they take place in a constructive atmosphere free from threats, intimidation, or coercion.

The Dutch foreign minister, for his part, expressed concern over escalating tensions and stressed the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

Veldkamp also called for Iran to play a key role in ensuring the security of international shipping in the Red Sea.

