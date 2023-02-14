Arresting Shahcheragh elements prevented 9 similar operations

Following the terrorist crime in Shiraz's Shahcheragh Shrine, 42 elements who backed the attack were detained, Kheyrandish said.

The step prevented the occurrence of nine similar attacks in the country, he further noted.

Over the past 8 years, about 200 bombing operations have been foiled in Iran, he underlined.

He hailed Iran’s position in combating terrorism in the world, calling for much vigilance to this end.

On October 26, 2022, a terrorist armed with a machine gun opened fire on the pilgrims and evening prayer worshippers at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz, martyred 15 innocent people, including some women, children, and elderly folks, and seriously wounding dozens.

