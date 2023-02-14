  1. Politics
Feb 14, 2023, 1:15 PM

Official:

Arresting Shahcheragh elements prevented 9 similar operations

Arresting Shahcheragh elements prevented 9 similar operations

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – An official with Iran’s intelligence ministry said that detaining elements behind Shahcheragh terrorist attack prevented nine similar incidents.

Following the terrorist crime in Shiraz's Shahcheragh Shrine, 42 elements who backed the attack were detained, Kheyrandish said.

The step prevented the occurrence of nine similar attacks in the country, he further noted.

Over the past 8 years, about 200 bombing operations have been foiled in Iran, he underlined.

He hailed Iran’s position in combating terrorism in the world, calling for much vigilance to this end.

On October 26, 2022, a terrorist armed with a machine gun opened fire on the pilgrims and evening prayer worshippers at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz, martyred 15 innocent people, including some women, children, and elderly folks, and seriously wounding dozens.

AMK/IRN85029635

News Code 197389

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News