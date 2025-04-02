In a statement marking the anniversary of the Israeli assault, the Iranian Foreign Ministry honored the memory of the martyrs and emphasized that time would not erase this crime or other atrocities committed by Israel against Iran and the region’s nations.

“One year ago, on April 1, 2024, the criminal Zionist regime blatantly violated fundamental principles of international law by attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran’s embassy in Damascus, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of several citizens anti anti-terror military advisers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and several Syrian citizens,” the statement read.

The ministry condemned the attack as a grave violation of the UN Charter and international conventions protecting diplomatic missions, denouncing the UN Security Council’s failure to act due to Washington’s “destructive” influence.

It noted that Iran’s “Operation True Promise I” was conducted in self-defense against Israeli aggression.

The statement also criticized Western backing of Israel, holding Western powers responsible for Tel Aviv’s continued violations.

On April 1 last year, Israel targeted the Iranian embassy complex in Damascus, Syria in an airstrike, destroying the building housing its consular section. The assault killed sixteen people, including eight Iranian military advisers.

In retaliation, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) missile and drone strikes against the occupied territories on April 13, defining the mission as “Operation True Promise.”

