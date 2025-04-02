Iran seeks stronger ties with regional countries

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a phone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday afternoon, extended his congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr to the UAE leader and the people of his country. He expressed hope that the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid would further strengthen unity and solidarity among Islamic nations.

"We are committed to further strengthening our relations with neighboring and Islamic countries," President Pezeshkian stated, emphasizing Iran's desire for deeper regional cooperation.

"We eagerly look forward to Your Excellency’s visit to Iran for in-person consultations and discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his part, expressed his gratitude for the conversation, calling it a reflection of the strong ties between neighboring nations.

"I am very keen to visit Iran as soon as possible," he stated. "As I mentioned in a previous meeting, I believe that together, we can build and strengthen bridges of communication between our two countries to serve our mutual interests and secure a brighter future for our nations."

MP/