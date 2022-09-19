Iran’s deterrence power thanks to remarkable defense advances

Iran has reached 100% self-sufficiency in the field of manufacturing Unmanned Aerial vehicles (UAV) according to the Commander of the Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian Air Force has achieved salient progress in the field of manufacturing two sophisticated drones named “Kaman 12” and “Kaman 22”, Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi further believes.

He points out that Iran is among the top powers in the region in the field of manufacturing advanced UAVs and this ability is rapidly increasing.

On August 31, 2016, Ayatollah Khamenei, who is also commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, said that "In a world where 'bullying and hegemonic' powers devoid of the slightest essence of moralities, conscience and humanity are ruling and do not shy away from invading countries and killing innocent people, development of defensive and offensive industries is totally natural because as long as these countries do not feel the country's [our] authority, [our] security will not be guaranteed."

"In order to guarantee the security of the nation, the country, and the future, we must boost the offensive capability in addition to the defensive one," he added.

"One of the outstanding features of progress in the country's defense industries is communications between the defense sector and universities and knowledge-based companies," he further noted.

On April 19, 2022, Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the achievements in the field of manufacturing drones in both the Iranian army and the IRGC were great, stressing the importance of focusing on some specialties, including electronic warfare.

The commander, on September 6, said that Iran now matches and even surpasses world powers in constructing air defense systems and other military equipment.

"Today, America cannot carry out any of its plans in the region, and its plans are doomed to failure," general Salami said after noting that the era of dependent regimes in Iran is over and the Islamic Republic only relies on internal resources in meeting the country's needs.

"We are in the first place in many technologies, even in the field of air defense we have surpassed the top powers in the world to the extent that some superpowers are buyers of our weapons and offer joint cooperation," he underlined.

"Today, building modern systems is as easy for us just like manufacturing bicycles; today the accuracy of our weapons for fixed and mobile targets is 100%, and our drones can target any point they want using artificial intelligence," he underscored.

On August 31, 2022, The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that the safety and security of the Iranian airspace is the symbol of deterrent power in the global arena.

The sophisticated defense network of the country has managed to protect the security of the Iranian sky and has been fully prepared to respond to any threats which is the manifestation of the deterrent power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international arena.

In a message issued on the occasion of National Day of Air Defense, General Bagheri stated, “Benefited from the decisive and strategic role in the Armed Forces and advanced defense network of the country, the Air Defense Force has been able to protect the security of Iranian airspace with complete intelligence and vigilance.”

He seized this opportunity to congratulate the National Day of Air Defense to all commanders, managers, and staff of the Air Defense Force who are the source of bringing about security and pride for the noble nation of Islamic Iran and the Armed Forces.

Eqtedar (Strength) 1401 exercises as an Iranian domestic drill

The Iranian Army's Ground Force began the two-day Eqtedar (Strength) 1401 exercises in Central Iran on September 7, 2022, featuring overnight heliborne operations joined by teams of rapid reaction forces and helicopters in the central part of the country.

Iranian Army Ground Force test-fired a strategic domestically-developed surface-to-surface missile (SSM), which hit the designated target with pinpoint precision.

The missile, codenamed Fath (Conquest) 360, was launched in the second stage of Eghtedar (Authority) 1401 drills.

The Iranian Army units also fired volleys of indigenous Fajr-5 (Dawn-5) missiles. The missile reportedly has a range of 75 kilometers (50 miles) and can carry 175-kilogram fragmentation warheads with 90 kilograms of high explosives.

Fath 360 missile can hit strategic targets at the speed of 3,704 kilometers per hour, and its velocity can be increased to some 5,000 km/h while communicating with satellites for quick navigation and fast strikes against enemy targets.

Sustainable Security naval drills in the Caspian Sea as an Iranian domestic drill

The Iranian naval forces held their annual drills dubbed "Sustainable Security" for the second day in the Caspian Sea on July 9, 2022.

The Damavand vessel (destroyer) was built with the most up-to-date technology through the efforts of local experts in order to preserve the territorial integrity of the country in the Caspian region.

Great Prophet 17 Joint Drills as an Iranian domestic drill

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) successfully fired some 16 ballistic missiles on December 24, 2021, at the final stage of the Great Prophet 17 Joint Drills.

IRGC Aerospace Force used Su-22 fighter bombers during the Great Prophet 17 war games in order to practice stand-off attacks incorporating Yasin long-range bombs.

Large-scale drone drills as an Iranian domestic drill

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army started large-scale drone drills across the country on Aug 24, 2022, with the involvement of more than 150 new advanced drones.

Homegrown Yasir, Sadeq (Sincere), Yazdan, and Ababil-3 tactical surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles, Pelican vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) naval drone, in addition to Mohajer-6 ISTAR aircraft were flown from different bases across Iran and monitored the country’s frontiers.

IONS (IMEX 2022) drill as joint drill

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, commonly known as IONS (IMEX 2022), began on March 29, 2022, in the Indian port of Goa with the participation of the naval forces of Iran, India, Bangladesh, and the littoral Indian Ocean states.

The domestically manufactured Iranian destroyer Dena participated in the exercise.

The 2022 Marine Security Belt exercises as joint drill

Iranian, Russian, and Chinese naval forces held their third military drill in the Indian Ocean on January 21, 2022.

The joint naval drill participated by naval and airborne forces the Iranian Navy, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, and vessels from China and Russia kicked off in the Indian Ocean.

Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Force Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has recently announced the unveiling of new missile systems, surface and subsurface vessels in near future.

On the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week [the beginning of the imposed Iraqi Baathist regime war against Iran in 1980], some equipment, including surface and subsurface vessels, will join the Army Navy of Iran, he added.

Some new missile systems will be unveiled in Sacred Defense Week, he further noted.

Lately, Commander of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that the final test of the homegrown Bavar 373 air defense system will be carried out in the next few days and the range of the system will top 300 km.

All the equipment and expertise to manufacture Bavar 373 air defense were from inside the country and indigenous, he underscored.

Also, the Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri has said that the IRGC naval forces will unveil various military achievements in different periods of time until the year-end.

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi