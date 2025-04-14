Iran, Kuwait discuss indirect Tehran-Washington talks

In a phone conversation with the top Kuwaiti diplomat, Araghchi discussed recent regional developments and the indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Oman.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for Kuwait’s supportive stance and outlined Iran’s perspective regarding the Muscat negotiations.

Al Yahya, referring to a statement issued by Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry welcoming the outcome of the Muscat talks, voiced hope that the negotiations would yield positive and constructive results.

