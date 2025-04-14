  1. Politics
Apr 14, 2025, 8:00 AM

Iran, Kuwait discuss indirect Tehran-Washington talks

Iran, Kuwait discuss indirect Tehran-Washington talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Al Yahya, exchanged views on regional developments and the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

In a phone conversation with the top Kuwaiti diplomat, Araghchi discussed recent regional developments and the indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Oman.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for Kuwait’s supportive stance and outlined Iran’s perspective regarding the Muscat negotiations.

Al Yahya, referring to a statement issued by Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry welcoming the outcome of the Muscat talks, voiced hope that the negotiations would yield positive and constructive results.

MP/6434037

News ID 230532

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News