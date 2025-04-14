  1. Politics
Apr 14, 2025, 7:53 AM

Iran briefs UAE on indirect talks with US

Iran briefs UAE on indirect talks with US

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi updated his Emirati counterpart on the ongoing indirect negotiations with the US in Oman during a phone conversation focused on regional developments.

Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, held a phone call with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, discussing regional developments and the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman.

During the conversation, Araghchi briefed his Emirati counterpart on the process of the indirect talks in Muscat between Tehran and Washington.

The Emirati Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and its engagement in indirect dialogue with the United States. He also expressed hope that this process would lead to positive outcomes for the region.

MP/6434062

News ID 230533

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News