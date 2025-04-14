Iran briefs UAE on indirect talks with US

Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, held a phone call with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, discussing regional developments and the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman.

During the conversation, Araghchi briefed his Emirati counterpart on the process of the indirect talks in Muscat between Tehran and Washington.

The Emirati Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and its engagement in indirect dialogue with the United States. He also expressed hope that this process would lead to positive outcomes for the region.

