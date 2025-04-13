Negotiating team represents Iran's political spectrum

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Senior political aide to Iranian president Mehdi Sanaei has said the nuclear negotiating team represents the entire political spectrum in the country, namely the entire Islamic Republic's political factions.

"Multilateral diplomacy and smart negotiation are the main foreign policy's approach adopted in the government [of the Masoud Pezeshkian administration], which aims to secure national interests," Sanaei said in an interview with local Iranian media.

"The nuclear negotiators also represent the entire system. Enjoying national consensus and agreement are the assets of these dear people in the coming weeks," the official said.

Iranian and United States delegations held talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, to discuss the Iranian nuclear program.

Lead negotiators Steve Witkoff and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi headed the US and the Iranian negotiating team. Both sides said after the indirect talks that they were positive and constructive.

