Iran navy opens maritime security center in Indian Ocean

An international maritime security control center was opened in the third Iranian navy's naval district in the north of the Indian Ocean on Saturday during a ceremony attended by Admiral Shahram Irani as the commander of the Iranian Navy, commanders, and representatives of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and foreign military attachés residing in Iran.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the center, Admiral Irani said, "At the same time as the meeting of the members of the IONS maritime security working group, the maritime security center was opened on the northern edge of the Indian Ocean and Makran coast as one of the most important and strategic coastal areas in the world."

"The Navy of the Army has been in charge of the IONS security working group for the second consecutive year and will spare no efforts to promote this important regional symposium," the army navy commander said.

The 2nd Captain Porshekarriz, the head of the maritime security control center, also addressed the opening ceremony of the center and said "The International Maritime Security Center, consisting of representatives of civilian and military apparatuses, will conduct 24/7 monitoring and joint rescue operations, environmental pollution investigation, assistance to ships in danger, and other activities to share information with the member countries."

Porshekarriz added, "The UAV unit and vessels based in territorial and international waters will do their best to increase the interaction and sharing of international information in order to be of great help to maritime security and to create a base for friendship among the countries of the region and allies."

