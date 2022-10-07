US, UK hold drone drill in Persian Gulf

The exercise comes as the US Navy told commercial shippers in the wider Mideast that it would continue using drones in the region, according to AP.

Friday's drill involved two American and two British warships in the Persian Gulf, as well as three Saildrone Explorers, said Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet.

The drones searched for a target on the seas, then sent the still images its cameras captured back to both the warships and the 5th Fleet's command center in the island kingdom of Bahrain.

The 5th Fleet launched its unmanned Task Force 59 last year. Drones used by the Navy include ultra-endurance aerial surveillance drones, surface ships like the Sea Hawk and the Sea Hunter and smaller underwater drones.

MP/PR