Army's drone capability beholden to defense industry experts

"The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has experienced a successful period in the past four years, despite oppressive sanctions," said Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi in his message to the Iranian Defence Minister.

Appreciating the taken measures and supports of the Iranian Defence Minister, as well as tireless efforts of defense industry scientists, he added, "The increase in combat power in the areas of land, air and naval defense, in line with recent threats and fundamental changes, and the significant improvement of the army's drone and missile capabilities were achieved in the light of the efforts of defense industry scientists. These are the manifestations of progress that has led to the authority of Iran."

