After the missile was fired from Yemen, airstrike sirens went off in Tel Aviv, the holy Al-Quds and numerous occupied towns and cities, including the northern West Bank, Al Jazeera reported.

Following the missile strikes fired from Yemen, Ben-Gurion Airport in the occupied territory was shut down.

Israeli media also claimed to have intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.

Zionist sources claimed that the missile did not cause any damage or casualties.

MNA