Iran, Oman, Pakistan to jointly form Maritime Security Center

Speaking in the ceremony of the World Maritime Day (WMD) held at Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) on Monday evening, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani the Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Force said that three domestically-manufactured destroyers are simultaneously carrying out their missions at the ocean in line with maintaining security.

The security of sea is borne by Iran’s Army Navy Force and today, “We are proud to say that five combat fleets are carrying out their missions deep in the sea."

"Islamic Republic of Iran will host an important meeting in Chabahar, and we would like to declare that Islamic Republic of Iran, on behalf of the Army Navy Force, chairs two committees in this high-profile meeting,' Rear Admiral Irani emphasized.

Turning to the World Maritime Day, the chief commander of Iran’s Army Navy said that Iran is surrounded by seawater both in the north and south and significance of this issue must be taken into serious consideration.

While stressing the importance of the prosperity of offshore coastal areas, he said that coastal areas in Jask Port are in complete poverty in the sea area and the strategic port of Jask should be concentrated optimally in order to prevent coastal areas of the country from deprivation.

Today, the issue of post-coastal development has found a special place and it is hoped to be able to take advantage of sea's capacity and even create a sea change in the field of livelihood and food by using sea-based economy, the Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Irani added.

MA/IRN84903419