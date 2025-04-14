  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 14, 2025, 9:09 AM

Yemen downs another American MQ-9 drone

Yemen downs another American MQ-9 drone

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – The Yemeni army has shot down another advanced American MQ-9 drone over the Arab country’s airspace.

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces, announced that a US MQ-9 drone was successfully downed in Hajjah province using a domestically produced surface-to-air missile.

He stated that this marks the fourth drone downed by Yemeni forces in the past two weeks and the nineteenth drone destroyed overall.

The Ansarullah military spokesperson emphasized that Yemen’s military capabilities remain unaffected, warning that American aggression against the Arab country will lead to failure.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

MP/IRN85802536

News ID 230540

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News