Yemen downs another American MQ-9 drone

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces, announced that a US MQ-9 drone was successfully downed in Hajjah province using a domestically produced surface-to-air missile.

He stated that this marks the fourth drone downed by Yemeni forces in the past two weeks and the nineteenth drone destroyed overall.

The Ansarullah military spokesperson emphasized that Yemen’s military capabilities remain unaffected, warning that American aggression against the Arab country will lead to failure.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

