Iran’s powerful Navy guarantees security

November 28 marks the National Day of the Navy in the Iranian calendar.

On the same day in 2018, a group of commanders and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Naval Forces met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

During the meeting, the Leader of the Revolution called reliance on young, devout, and motivating human forces the key to resolving problems in all sectors of the country, including the Armed Forces. Emphasizing the necessity of increased efforts and preparations, Ayatollah Khamenei reminded his audience: enhance your abilities and preparations as much as you can so that the enemies of Iran do not even dare to threaten this great nation.

In this meeting, which was held on the event of the National Day of the Navy, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Armed Forces referred to a massive front of the enemies and rivals against the Islamic Republic and held: This fact, besides the necessity of compensating for the past shortcomings, shows the importance of increased and intense work in all the sectors of the system, including the Navy.

Ayatollah Khamenei commented that the progress of the army since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, in particular the naval forces, has been remarkable and wonderful, adding, The current generation of the Navy deeply believes in its ingeniousness and abilities, and the realization of projects such as the addition of Sahand destroyer, and Fateh and Ghadir submarines to the naval forces, heralds the possibility of more progress.

Ayatollah Khamenei considered the Intensification of Armed Forces' readiness as a factor in deterring, and terrifying the enemies and asserted, The Islamic Republic does not intend to start a war with anyone; however, you need to strengthen your abilities so much so that not only the enemy will fear attacking Iran, but – as a result of unity, might and effective presence of the armed forces in the field—the shadow of intimidation and threats will also go away from the Iranian nation.

On November 22, 2022, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated that today the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran due to its scientific and industrial capabilities in the field of manufacturing all kinds of vessels and flight equipment as well as all kinds of strategic weaponry has a pivotal role in securing the region and world.

Pointing to the latest achievements of the Army Navy, Irani reiterated that for the first time, naval attack helicopters will be joined Iran’s Navy Army, which will greatly help naval operations, especially escorting vessels.

He added that the advanced unmanned aerial vehicles will also enable the Iranian Navy’s offshore units to cover areas within an operational radius of at least 2,000 kilometers.

Irani highlighted that Iranian naval units are now present in the Indian Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Pacific Ocean, and are safeguarding merchant containers and oil tankers owned or leased by the Islamic Republic during their missions in international waters.

The top commander emphasized that the Iranian Navy enjoys the capability to fly hundreds of drones at once to carry out various missions.

“In the next few months, we plan to conduct joint exercises in the northern tip of the Indian Ocean with the participation of countries with which we have signed bilateral or multilateral agreements,” the commander of the Iranian Navy said.

Back in mid-July, Iran's Navy upgraded its force by incorporating a special division tasked with transporting and operating various drones.

The first drone carrier division of Iran's Navy, which is comprised of different surface and subsurface units, was unveiled in a ceremony in the international waters of the Indian Ocean.

The division is capable of carrying various combat, surveillance, and suicide drones and has joined the country's southern fleet.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

On October 25, 2022, Admiral Shahram Irani referred to the latest achievements of Iran’s Army Navy Force and said that Iran’s surface-to-surface cruise missile capability has increased a lot, adding that Iran's destroyers are set to be in the seas for the first time with 8 cruise missile launchers.

On the timing of equipping the Army’s destroyers with the Abu Mahdi cruise missile, he noted that the process of equipping is going to be done, and they are going to be equipped with even more powerful cruise missiles.

This missile can perform its task in the electronic warfare environment and its tests have been done.

He further noted that the combat capability, the destruction rate, and the range of the Abu Mahdi cruise missiles are considerable while adding that increasing the range of the missiles is on the agenda.

An international maritime security control center was opened in the third Iranian navy's naval district in the north of the Indian Ocean on October 22, 2022, during a ceremony attended by Admiral Shahram Irani as the commander of the Iranian Navy, commanders, and representatives of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and foreign military attachés residing in Iran.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the center, Admiral Irani said, "At the same time as the meeting of the members of the IONS maritime security working group, the maritime security center was opened on the northern edge of the Indian Ocean and Makran coast as one of the most important and strategic coastal areas in the world."

"The Navy of the Army has been in charge of the IONS security working group for the second consecutive year and will spare no efforts to promote this important regional symposium," the army navy commander highlighted.

2 new warships to join IRGC Navy by end of year

In early October of 2022, The Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri announced that two new destroyers will join the IRGC Navy by the end of the Iranian year (March 20, 2023).

Stating that today the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has the best and most advanced military equipment, he added, "The second Martyr Soleimani vessel will be built by the end of the year."

The third destroyer of the IRGC Navy is under construction in the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, Tangsiri added.

Also, on October 22, Rear Admiral Tangsiri said that the "Martyr Bagheri vessel" which its construction will be completed in the future, in addition to having a flotilla inside it, has a runway on which the UAV can move, fly and sit on it when returning.

A vessel that is 240 meters long and 21 meters high, equipped with helicopters, missiles, and drones. About 60 drones can fly and sit on its deck, he further noted.

Iran spearheads in accelerating design process of combat vessels

Tangsiri on September 26 said that Iran is set to manufacture a new vessel named 'Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis' next year.

It took 18 months for Iran to manufacture the recently unveiled 'Martyr Soleimani' combat patrol vessel, he said.

Now Iran is able to design and make a vessel within a year, he further noted.

The speed of Iran-made warships is more than three times that of American vessels, the commander underscored.

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi